AUDACY Sports WIP/PHILADELPHIA's replacement for the retiring ANGELO CATALDI in morning drive will be midday team JOE DECAMARA and JON RITCHIE. Longtime morning sports anchor RHEA HUGHES will continue with the new show, while JAMES SELTZER will produce. The change will take place early in 2023, with a new midday show to be named in the coming months.

“We are very excited to announce JOE DECAMARA and JON RITCHIE will be leading the WIP morning show,” said Brand Mgr. ROD LAKIN. “For the last three decades ANGELO CATALDI set the standard for morning drive in PHILADELPHIA and helped define the sports narrative of this great city. JOE and JON, along with RHEA HUGHES and the other talented members of the WIP morning show, will adhere to the standard that ANGELO created and develop a connection with the PHILADELPHIA sports audience for years to come.”

“I am ecstatic for the opportunity to host mornings on WIP,” said DECAMARA. “There is a remarkable tradition of success long established by the legend, ANGELO, and the entire current morning team, and my aim is to continue to uphold that level of excellence. I feel a tremendous sense of gratitude to WIP and AUDACY management, to ANGELO, and to WIP listeners and callers whose intense passion drives the heartbeat of PHILLY sports. We look forward to assembling the full team that will comprise our show as we move to mornings. And I look forward to multiple parades down Broad Street over the next four months!”

“I’m grateful and honored that JOE and I have the opportunity to follow in ANGELO CATALDI’s footsteps on WIP’s morning show,” said RITCHIE, the former EAGLE. “We’ll work hard to uphold the station’s tradition of emotional connection with the greatest sports fans in the world.”

