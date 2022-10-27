Zellner

iHEARTMEDIA has promoted Pres./Programming Operations JON ZELLNER to Pres./Programming Operations and Digital Music, reporting to Chief Programming Officer TOM POLEMAN and adding digital duties to his existing roles leading iHEART’s CUSTOM and FORMAT CENTER stations, ZELLNER will continue to lead iHEART’s COMMERCIAL PRODUCTION CENTER, the NATIONAL IMAGING CENTER, the AUDIO DISTRIBUTION CENTER, on-air partner, and client integration and the TECHNICAL AND BROADCAST OPERATIONS teams.

“JON’s leadership in providing the delivery of our national resources to our markets for their use at the local level has been invaluable to our company,” said POLEMAN. “We are excited that he’ll be taking on an even larger role in our company-wide programming initiatives and expand and grow our digital channels and playlists on the iHEARTRADIO app.”

“For years, JON has made innumerable contributions to our company’s success, and has demonstrated exceptional leadership in both day-to-day operations and forward-thinking innovation when we needed it most,” said iHEART DIGITAL GROUP CEO CONAL BYRNE. “I’m thrilled to see him step into a new role and bring his skills and expertise to help us continue to build and grow during an exciting time in the industry. He has an incredible range of experience and adding more facets of the business to his purview puts us in an even better position to expand our reach and scale.”

“iHEARTMEDIA continues to lead the way in the creation and distribution of compelling audio content,” said ZELLNER. “I’m excited about where the company is headed and continue to be inspired by the talented people I have the privilege of working with every day. The synergistic opportunities between iHEART’s national programming for broadcast and our digital programming and playlists on the iHEARTRADIO app are extraordinary. I value being part of this great team and look forward to seeing all we can accomplish together in the future.”

