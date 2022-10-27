97.5 The Brand

KAIROS BROADCASTING/COUNTY 10 RADIO's KDLY/LANDER-RIVERTON, WY flipped from Classic Rock to Country as 97.5 THE BRAND on OCTOBER 3rd. Station owner WILL HILL describes 97.5 THE BRAND as real Country with an emphasis on the '90s, and early 2000s, mixed with a little new and old and "a healthy dose of Red Dirt Country."

CHARENE HERRERA will move to mornings on 97.5 THE BRAND from sister station KTUG (105.1 JACK-FM)/HUDSON, WY. Her former co-host, JERRAD ANDERSON, will move to PM drive on 97.5 THE BRAND in addition to serving as OM for the cluster.

The Country format comes from sister KOVE-A-K299BC which flipped to News/Talk/Sports in SEPTEMBER.

