Chris Taillie (Photo: Shervin Lainez)

BROOKLYN, NY-based PR firm SHORE FIRE MEDIA has promoted CHRIS TAILLIE to Vice President. TAILLIE joined SHORE FIRE in 2007, and was previously a Publicity Dir.

SHORE FIRE MEDIA SVP MATT HANKS said, “CHRIS is a leader, tastemaker and trusted advisor at SHORE FIRE who has helped to expand and define our roster in crucial ways. With clear vision and a steady hand he guides his clients to awards and acclaim, and his teams to professional growth. We’re so fortunate to call him our colleague and we celebrate his elevation to Vice President.”

TAILLIE said, I'm lucky that I get to do what I love for a living and it's an honor to work with so many incredible clients. I’m so grateful to SHORE FIRE’s leadership staff for their mentorship and confidence in me, and all of the talented publicists I get to work with each day. I get to have 'pinch me' moments on a near daily basis and look forward to many more in my new role.”

