Revenue Down

Revenue fell year-over-year for CUMULUS MEDIA in third quarter 2022, with the company blaming "market-driven headwinds" for the 2% decline to $233.5 million. Broadcast radio revenue also fell by 4.7% to $177.1 million, with spot sales up 2.3% to $124.8 million and network sales down 18.2% to $52.3 million; digital revenue rose 4.7% to $34.9 million. Net income fell 68.9% to $8.5 million (45 cents/basic and diluted share), with 2021's figure boosted by $20.8 million from a land sale in NASHVILLE. EBITDA rose 2% to $46.6 million, credited to fixed cost reductions. Total debt stood at $740.9 million as of SEPTEMBER 30th, with net debt at $622.7 million.

Pres./CEO MARY G. BERNER, finding positives in digital revenue growth and reduced net leverage (from 4.7x to 3.7x in nine months), said, "Notwithstanding a difficult macro environment, consistent execution of our strategic plan has put us in an enviable financial position to effectively navigate through the continuing headwinds. Our solid Q3 results reflect that execution -- although total revenue declined, driven by weakness in national advertising channels, digital revenue continued to grow, and we increased profitability as well. We also generated $24 million of cash from operations, repurchased $3.9 million of shares, opportunistically retired $2.8 million of senior notes at a discount and finished the quarter with net leverage of 3.7x, the lowest it’s been in more than a decade.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to rigorously implement our plan, which includes: furthering our multi-platform evolution; supporting growth of multiple, profitable digital businesses; reducing our fixed cost base; investing in high-ROI internal initiatives; maintaining a disciplined approach to M&A, including enhancing cash generation from non-core asset monetization; bolstering liquidity; reducing net leverage; and optimizing a multi-pronged capital allocation strategy. Given our track record, we continue to have strong confidence in our ability, under this plan, to grow shareholder value even in the incrementally challenging macro environment.”

