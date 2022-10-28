Shannon

SCOTT SHANNON announced on his show FRIDAY morning (10/28) that he is retiring as morning host at AUDACY Classic Hits WCBS-F/NEW YORK, effective DECEMBER 16th.

SHANNON joined WCBS-F in 2014 after working at crosstown WPLJ in 1991-2004; his storied career includes the advent of the "MORNING ZOO" at WRBQ (Q105)/TAMPA, his "worst to first" stint piloting WHTZ (Z100)/NEW YORK, and the PIRATE RADIO run at KQLZ/LOS ANGELES.

A memo from Market Pres. CHRIS OLIVIERO to AUDACY NEW YORK staffers said, "SCOTT is synonymous with FM radio in NEW YORK CITY having achieved unmatched success at three spots across the dial. The journey began first at Z-100, then 95.5 PLJ and of course for the past 8 years right here with us at CBS-FM.

"Name a hall of fame and SCOTT is in it from the NAB in WASHINGTON DC to the NATIONAL RADIO HALL OF FAME in CHICATO. He even had his remarkable career chronicled in a recent documentary, 'WORST TO FIRST: THE TRUE STORY OF Z-100.'

"As SCOTT said, after decades of 3:15 am wake up calls, he has earned the right to sleep in. The good news though is that SCOTT will be remaining with AUDACY as the host of the nationally syndicated 'AMERICA'S GREATEST HITS' which airs on CBS-FM each SUNDAY morning plus his 'THE TRUE OLDIES CHANNEL' on WCBS-FM HD3.

"We look forward to celebrating with SCOTT, PATTY and the entire 'Big Show' in the weeks ahead.... Thanks and congratulations to SCOTT."

