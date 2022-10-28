First Track Out November 4th

In celebration of THE ROLLING STONES’ 60th anniversary, some of Country’s biggest stars have come together for "STONED COLD COUNTRY," a forthcoming tribute album with reimagined versions of the band’s catalog, to be released in 2023 on BMG. Produced by ROBERT DEATON, the set's participating artists include JIMMIE ALLEN, BROOKS & DUNN, BROTHERS OSBORNE, ERIC CHURCH, STEVE EARLE, ELLE KING, MARCUS KING, LITTLE BIG TOWN, ASHLEY McBRYDE, MAREN MORRIS, ELVIE SHANE, KOE WETZEL, THE WAR AND TREATY, LAINEY WILSON, and ZAC BROWN BAND.

The first taste of the album's 14 tracks arrives with the release of BROTHERS OSBORNE and THE WAR AND TREATY’s collaborative rendition of “It’s Only Rock ‘N’ Roll (But I Like It)” on NOVEMBER 4th.

DEATON said, "This album is Country music's thank you to THE ROLLING STONES for 60 years of inspiration and providing the soundtrack of our lives. While recording the record, I was reminded that this is a showcase and spotlight on the best we have to offer as a genre. From our artists to all of the musicians that played on the record, we boldly state that Country music is second to none when it comes to artists of integrity and creativity.”

