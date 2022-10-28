New Documentary Out

GREENWICH ENTERTAINMENT has released a new music documentary, LET THERE BE DRUMS! The film, directed by JUSTIN KREUTZMANN, son of THE GRATEFUL DEAD's drummer BILL KREUTZMANN, features interviews with percussion luminaries like the late FOO FIGHTERS drummer TAYLOR HAWKINS, RINGO STARR, STEWART COPELAND of THE POLICE, MICKEY HART and BILL KREUTZMANN of THE GRATEFUL DEAD, STEPHEN PERKINS of JANE'S ADDICTION, CHAD SMITH of THE RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, and MATT SORUM of GUNS N' ROSES.

The new film is an examination into the essential role drumming plays in great bands and how music passes from generation to generation. LET THERE BE DRUMS! is in select theaters and available to stream via APPLE TV and AMAZON PRIME VIDEO. A DVD release will follow on NOVEMBER 1st. Click here for more information. Click here to see the trailer.

