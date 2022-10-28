Fundraiser

ALPHA MEDIA News-Talk KTSA-A-K296GK/SAN ANTONIO raised a record $163,893 for the annual RAUL JIMENEZ THANKSGIVING DINNER in a radiothon last FRIDAY (10/21). The money raised at the event will feed over 25,000 seniors and needy people on THANKSGIVING at the dinner, founded by restauranteur JIMENEZ in 1979.

The event, which started at 5a with TREY WARE hosting, included visits by musicians AUGIE MEYERS and RICK RICE and a donation singing challenge involving weekend home improvement host MARTIN BOMBA and WARE trading vocals. SEAN RIMA was joined by sister Sports KTFM-KZDC-A (SAN ANTONIO'S SPORTS STAR) hosts ROB THOMPSON and RUDY J, and afternoon host JACK RICCARDI was joined by SPORTS STAR hosts JASON MINNIX and JOE REINAGEL.

