Olson, Hill and Kittleson-Cobb

Music industry veterans GREG HILL, LAUREL KITTLESON-COBB and EMILY OLSON have teamed up to launch DREAM 3 PUBLISHING, a NASHVILLE-based boutique publishing company.

OLSON will handle the day-to-day operations while HILL will continue to operate his management company, HILL ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, and KITTLESON-COBB will continue with her RAINIER ENTERTAINMENT music consulting firm while connecting talent with the writers at DREAM 3. OLSON has more than a decade of experience in publishing, including stops at DISNEY MUSIC PUBLISHING, TOM-LEIS MUSIC, OLE/ANTHEM and STILL WORKING MUSIC.

