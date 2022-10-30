Coleman

The annual global music business conference and showcase MUSEXPO 2023 has named EVP/Head of FOX ENTERTAINMENT MUSIC MAMIE COLEMAN "International Media Person Of The Year." She'll be honored at this year's event happening in BURBANK, CA from MARCH 19th – 22nd. The event joins a week-long series of events that includes the GLOBAL SYNCH & BRANDS SUMMIT, A&R SUMMIT, the esteemed A&R WORLDWIDE gala dinner event, and more.

This year's "International Media Person of the Year" award is the first ever for MUSEXPO and will honor COLEMAN during a special gala dinner that will take place on WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22nd.

COLEMAN is a 30-year FOX veteran with experience in film, television and music. She's responsible for all music creative and administration on FOX ENTERTAINMENT productions, including hiring composers, music supervisors, managing show music budgets, creative pulls and commissioning original music. COLEMAN plays an integral role in producing and developing innovative program launches, marketing strategies and image campaigns by creating the unique “sounds” of FOX marketing. She also works closely with TV studios, production companies, major record labels, recording artists and agents to secure talent and production materials for FOX’s award-winning on-air promotional campaigns. COLEMAN’s most recent project is FOX’s first wholly owned drama series, MONARCH, which debuted in Fall 2022.

COLEMAN is Co-Chair of the “She Is the Music” Film & Television Committee, is a member of the LOS ANGELES FIRE DEPARTMENT FOUNDATION Board of Directors and attended CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY, NORTHRIDGE, where she studied Cinema and Television Arts. She currently resides in LOS ANGELES.

