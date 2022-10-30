Christmas Before Halloween

CUMULUS MEDIA's AC KRMD-A (Lite Rock 100.7)/SHREVEPORT, LA launched it's CHRISTMAS music format on FRIDAY at 9pm. They kicked it off with Mariah Carey's "All I Want For CHRISTMAS."

A message to listeners on their website says, "We know this has been a hard year for alot of people! Inflation has the cost of everything up — people are having a hard time finding jobs, and companies are having a hard time finding good employees.

The political noise is loud and divisive, so we thought we’d try to cut through the noise by bringing the SHREVEPORT and BOSSIER CITY area a little early CHRISTMAS cheer with LITE ROCK 100.7! SHREVEPORT’s New CHRISTMAS Music Station!"

