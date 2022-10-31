Kaplan (Photo: Wanyu Zhang / NPR)

NPR has promoted Senior Dir./Audience Insights LORI KAPLAN to VP/Audience Insights. KAPLAN has been with NPR since 1997.

"I'm delighted to be able to represent the innovative, driven, and highly-skilled members of the digital analytics and research teams and bring the insights they uncover day in and day out to this new position," said KAPLAN. "Understanding our current and potential audiences has never been more important to shaping our future. Together, with the leadership team, we will convert data to decisions."

Chief Marketing Officer MICHAEL SMITH said, "LORI is uniquely qualified to lead NPR's audience insights and research team, She brings a combination of deep institutional knowledge, next generation audience fluency, and transformational leadership acumen to her new role. LORI is well respected for constantly going beyond reporting data to providing actionable insights that lead to mission-driven results and impact. Her promotion will elevate the voice of our audience in key strategic decisions across NPR."

