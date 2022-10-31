Here We Go

iHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM)/CHICAGO is kicking off the 22nd year of its all-CHRISTMAS music run this year on TUESDAY (11/1). The seasonal flip for the holidays will start at 4p (CT) with host MELISSA FORMAN, PRODUCER JIM, ROBIN ROCK, and PD/afternoon host MICK LEE on hand for a three-hour commercial free block of CHRISTMAS music.

“We heard our listeners loud and clear,” said LEE. “The day after HALLOWEEN, listeners are ready to hear CHRISTMAS music on 93.9 LITE FM! As we change our colors from orange and black to red and green, Chicagoans will be sure to get in a festive mood with non-stop holiday music! We can’t wait to make new memories with our listeners and their family in our 22nd year as CHICAGO’s CHRISTMAS music station.”

“It is an honor and a pleasure to provide the holiday soundtrack to all of CHICAGOLAND,” said iHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO Region President MATT SCARANO. “Nothing is more festive and fun than listening to CHRISTMAS music on 93.9 LITE FM!”

