October '22 PPM Results

It is that time of year when we are reminded of that famous Bart Simpson meme – “There is no such month as ROCKTOBER.” Write that on the blackboard 50 times, please. There is, or was, a NIELSEN survey with the OCTOBER label plastered on the calendar. As is usually the case the month and the survey did not match up. This one began on SEPTEMBER 15th and reached its denouement on OCTOBER 12th. It featured (in order) a change of seasons, ROSH HASHANAH, YOM KIPPUR, and a federally mandated holiday that most do not take off. It’s also likely the last book not tainted by the stench of BURL IVES and his minions. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with the data mining wizards from XTRENDS – are your faithful guides on this journey.

NEW YORK: Two For Two

It was quite the book for MEDIACO Urban AC WBLS. The station was up 6+ for the fourth straight survey, posted its largest share in over a year and finished in first place once again (6.6-6.9). It also held a healthy advantage over the three – count ‘em – three stations huddled together at #2. iHEARTMEDIA AC WLTW (106.7 LITE FM) remained in place but with its smallest share since APRIL (6.0-5.5). Don’t worry, winter is coming. The two stations formerly known as #3 moved up to forge the tie. AUDACY Classic Hits WCBS-F had its lowest total since MARCH (5.7-5.5), while SBS Tropical WSKQ (MEGA 97.9) ended a two-book surge (5.7-5.5). iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock WAXQ (Q104.3) inched up to #5 (5.1-5.2), while iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WHTZ (Z100) slipped to #6 as it returned most of last month’s solid increase (5.3-4.8). WLTW was still the undisputed cume champion with a slight 0.2% decrease (3,467,900-3,459,500). The market was down 0.6%.

Though it was off slightly, WSKQ was #1 25-54 for the fifth book in a row. WHTZ had a down book and fell a bit further off the pace but remained at #2 for the fourth straight survey. WBLS was up two notches to #3 with its best outing in over a year. WLTW and iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKTU had been tied at #3. That partnership was dissolved. WLTW slipped to #4 while WKTU landed at #6 with its smallest share since MARCH. In between those two stations was AUDACY Hot AC WNEW (NEW 102.7), which stepped up to #5 with a slight decrease.

Consider the 18-34 path WBLS has recently taken. Two books ago it was languishing at #12. Last month it leapt to #3. This survey the station received a massive share infusion as it moved to #1. WHTZ repeated at #2 with its highest mark since JANUARY and was about a share and a half or so off the lead. WSKQ moved up from a tie at #4 to #3 with its best outing in exactly one year. Last month’s leader was WCBS. As a matter of recorded fact, the station was #1 in three of the last four surveys. This time it slid to #4 with its lowest score since APRIL. WAXQ ended a steep two-book slide as it advanced from a tie at #8 to #5. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WWPR (POWER 105.1) dropped from the tie at #4 to #9 as it returned most of last month’s large share increase.

Last month WHTZ narrowly edged out WSKQ for control of the 18-49 sphere. That ended WSKQ’s three-book run at #1. The roles were reversed this time as WSKQ was back on top by a very slim margin over WHTZ. Both stations had down books. WBLS jumped from #7 to #3 with its best showing since MARCH. A couple of ties were broken. WLTW and WKTU were tied at #3. WLTW was up slightly as it moved to #4, while WKTU had its smallest share since FEBRUARY as it dropped to #6. WNEW and WCBS were in cahoots at #5. WNEW remained in place, while WCBS ended up at #7.

LOS ANGELES: KOST Has The Most

For the third consecutive survey, iHEARTMEDIA AC KOST was #1 with the 6+ crowd (5.8-5.7). It was also the station’s thirteenth win in the last 14 books. AUDACY Classic Hits KRTH (K-EARTH 101) stepped up to #2 (5.1-5.2). iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KBIG (104.3 MYFM) dipped to #3 (5.5-5.1). Repeating at #4 was iHEARTMEDIA Talk KFI-A (4.7-4.7) and back at #5 was TELEVISAUNIVISION Spanish Contemporary KLVE (K-LOVE 107.5), which landed its lowest number since JANUARY (4.4-4.2). For the seventh straight survey, KRTH was the cume leader, though it was off by 4.9% (2,329,500-2,216,500). The market shrank by 1.2%.

The usual suspects populated the top four spots on the 25-54 leaderboard. KBIG was #1 for the fourth book in a row. KRTH had its first up book since JUNE to repeat at #2 and trailed the leader by about a half share. A flat KOST remained at #3 where it was paired with KLVE, which rose from #4 with a slight increase. iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KYSR (ALT 98.7) was up for the seventh book in a row with its largest share in over a year. This pushed the station forward one square to #5. AUDACY Adult Hits KCBS (93.1 JACK FM) slipped to #6 with its lowest mark since APRIL. It was joined in that place by iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KIIS (102.7 KISS FM), which was up from #7 with a slight increase.

Last month, iHEARTMEDIA Urban KRRL (REAL 92.3) saw its four-book reign over the 18-34 kingdom come to a crashing halt. This survey the station regained all of last month’s huge share loss – plus a little extra – to move back to #1. KYSR was not far behind at #2 as the station landed its largest share in over a year. KOST was off slightly as it slipped from #1 to #3, while KBIG repeated at #4 with a small increase. A flat KIIS was back at #5 but was forced to share the moment with AUDACY Urban AC KTWV (94.7 THE WAVE), which advanced from a tie at #7 as it got back some of last month’s rather large share loss.

KBIG was your 18-49 market leader for the third book in a row with a flat performance. KRRL rebounded from last month’s devastating loss as it leapt from #8 to #2. KLVE remained at #3 with a small increase. We had a repeat tie at #4 but with new players. A flat KOST slipped from #2, while KYSR rose from #6 with – once again – its best book in over a year. KRTH and KCBS had been tied at #4. Both stations were off this survey as they landed at #8 and #12, respectively.

CHICAGO: Shut Up And Drive

It is not very often – this might actually be a first – that we were able to squeeze in a RHIANNA reference. We are also pretty sure she’s not in rotation at HUBBARD Classic Rock WDRV (97.1 THE DRIVE). The station did have a down book (6.6-6.1) but remained the 6+ leader for the sixth straight survey. iHEARTMEDIA AC WLIT (93.9 LITE FM) repeated at #2 with its best Frosty-free share since NOVEMBER (5.3-5.7). iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WVAZ (V103) had its best showing since MAY as it stepped up to #3 (4.7-5.4). AUDACY News WBBM-A dipped to #4, despite landing its largest share since MARCH (4.9-5.3). TELEVISAUNIVISION Regional Mexican WOJO (QUÉ BUENA 105.1) and AUDACY AAA WXRT had been tied at #6. WOJO moved up to #5 as it regained last month’s share loss (3.9-4.4), while WXRT was stationary despite posting its biggest share since MARCH (3.9-4.3). WBEZ ALLIANCE N/T WBEZ had its lowest score in over a year (4.4-4.0) as it slid to #7. WLIT continued to reach the most listeners (1,324,800-1,410,200) – a 6.4% increase. The market was up 1.3%.

WOJO widened its lead over the rest of the 25-54 field as it secured its seventh win in a row. It was about a share and a half ahead of two stations battling it out at #2. WDRV remained in place with a slight decrease, while WXRT advanced from a tie at #6 with its largest share in over a year. HUBBARD Hot AC WTMX (101.9 THE MIX) stood alone at #4 with a tiny increase, while WLIT bounced back from a down book to go from #11 to #5. WBEZ fell from #3 into a tie at #6 with WVAZ. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKSC (103.5 KISS FM) dropped from a tie at #4 to #10 with its smallest share since APRIL.

There was quite the commotion going on among the 18-34 contestants. Last month WOJO went from first to third, thanks to a massive share loss. This survey the station got a good portion of that back as it moved back to #1. This pushed last month’s leader – CUMULUS Classic Hits WLS – down to #2. WDRV was up to #3 with a small increase, while WKSC slipped to #4 as it surrendered most of last month’s large increase. Two stations moved up and into a tie at #5. CUMULUS Alternative WKQX (Q101) moved up from #7 with its best outing since FEBRUARY, while iHEARTMEDIA Urban WGCI advanced from a tie at #12 as it rebounded from a down book. WBEZ dropped to #7 where it met headlong with AUDACY Rhythmic AC WBMX (104.3 JAMS), which moved up from a tie at #13.

WOJO ran away with the 18-49 crown for the tenth book in a row. The station also bounced back from a down book. WDRV was up two slots to #2 with its highest share in over a year and still trailed the leader by about two and a half shares. WXRT had been at #7, while WBMX was previously in a tie at #11. Both stations posted their best numbers in over a year as they landed in a tie at #3. WKSC and WLS moved down the chart as they forged a tie at #5. WBEZ slid to #7 where it was tied with WVAZ.

SAN FRANCISCO: An Unusual Pairing

This market is no stranger to stations sharing the #1 or #2 spots 6+. However, this one contained some strange bedfellows. BONNEVILLE AC KOIT had its best Frosty-free share in over a year (6.0-7.0) as it stepped up from #3, while AUDACY News KCBS-A moved up from #2 with its highest mark since MARCH (6.4-7.0). This ended the three-book reign for KQED INC N/T KQED, which dipped to #3 (7.8-6.6). iHEARTMEDIA AC KISQ (98.1 THE BREEZE) remained at #4 (4.7-5.0), while BONNEVILLE Top 40/M KMVQ (99.7 NOW) repeated at #5 (3.9-4.1). The station has not had a down book since JANUARY. KOIT kept the cume crown (1,225,700-1,215,100) – a 0.9% downturn. The market was down 1.8%.

Last month KOIT dropped to #2 25-54, thanks to a down book. This survey the station was back on top with its largest Frosty-free share in over a year. KMVQ stepped up to #2. The station was up for the sixth straight survey and posted its biggest number in over a year. Still, it trailed the leader by a share and a half. KQED dropped from #1 to #3 with its third down book in a row. Three stations had been cojoined at #4. They were sent their separate ways this month. KISQ remained in place with its best outing since APRIL, while a flat iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/R KMEL slipped to #5. AUDACY Hot AC KLLC (ALICE @ 97.3) was the third member of that trio and it fell to #9 with its lowest total in over a year.

KOIT was #1 18-34 for the seventh straight survey and just missed hitting double digits. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KYLD (WiLD 94.9) remained a solid #2 but was about two and a half shares off the pace. KMEL repeated at #3 with a slight increase. These three stations were well clear of the rest of the pack. KMVQ was back at #4 with a small loss. It was joined by BONNEVILLE Urban AC KBLX, which advanced from a tie at #10 with its best performance in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KIOI (STAR 101.3) slipped to #7, where it was tied with AUDACY Rhythmic AC KRBQ (102.1 JAMS).

As with the previous demos, KOIT was the 18-49 champion for the seventh straight survey. It had a share and a half lead over KMVQ, which remained at #2 with its largest share in over a year. KISQ stepped up to #3 with a small increase, while a flat KYLD dipped to #4. A flat KMEL moved up to #5, which pushed KQED – which ended a three-book surge – down to #6.

DALLAS-FT. WORTH: QB Nine

TELEVISAUNIVISION Regional Mexican KLNO (QUÉ BUENA 94.1) captured the 6+ flag for the ninth book in a row (5.4-5.2). However, it was hearing footsteps from iHEARTMEDIA Classic Rock KZPS (LONE STAR 92.5), which moved from a tie at #3 to the #2 position as it ended a two-book slide (4.9-5.0). CUMULUS Talk WBAP-A stood alone at #3 with its first down book since APRIL (4.9-4.8). AUDACY Classic Hits KLUV (98.7 K-LUV) stepped up to #4, despite a down book (4.8-4.4). It was paired with CUMULUS Sports KTCK (THE TICKET), which strolled in from a tie at #7 (4.0-4.4). iHEARTMEDIA AC KDGE (STAR 102.1) fell from #2 to #7 with its lowest mark since APRIL (5.1-4.1). Last month no stations had over a million in 6+ cume. This survey, three stations accomplished that feat. They were led by KLUV, which had a 5.2% increase (977,300-1,027,700). The market gained 4.8%.

Though KLNO had its smallest 25-54 share since JANUARY, the station was #1 for the ninth consecutive month. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KHKS (106.1 KISS FM) stepped up to #2 with a small loss and finished just in front of KZPS, which was up to #3 with a slight decrease. AUDACY Alternative KVIL (ALT 103.7) had its best outing in over a year as it advanced from a tie at #8 to #4. As recently as JULY, the station was sitting at #15. KDGE dropped three places to #5 as it returned all of last month’s huge increase – plus a little extra. AUDACY Adult Hits KJKK (100.3 JACK FM) was up slightly but still dropped two places to #7.

KVIL landed its largest 18-34 share in over a year as it rocketed from #3 to #1. This ended the two-book stay at #1 for KHKS, which dipped to #2 with a small decrease. KLNO dipped to #3 with its lowest score in over a year. CUMULUS Country KPLX (99.5 THE WOLF) crept up to #4 with a small increase, while SERVICE Urban KKDA (K104) was up two places to #5 with its best book since MARCH. KDGE fell from #4 into a tie at #10 with TELEVISAUNIVISION Spanish Contemporary KDXX (107.9/107.1 LATINO MIX).

By our math, OCTOBER is the tenth month of the year, which means KLNO’s tenth straight #1 18-49 book means the station has led the demo for the entirety of 2022. KDGE repeated at #2 with its lowest total since MAY and was over two shares off the lead. KVIL and AUDACY Regional Mexican KMVK (LA GRANDE 107.5) were previously sighted at #6. KVIL moved up to #3 with its highest total in over a year, while KMVK landed at #4 as it rebounded from a down book. A flat KHKS slipped to #5 and ended up tied with KJKK, which did not budge despite landing its largest share since MAY. CUMULUS Country KSCS dropped from #4 to #8.

We appreciate the patronage. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. shall return shortly with part two of the OCTOBER ratings merry-go-round. This one involves HOUSTON, ATLANTA, WASHINGTON DC, PHILADELPHIA and BOSTON.

Before you click away, click on over to our blog page and sign up. It literally could change your life. Check it out here: www.ResearchDirectorInc.com/Hot-Topics

About Research Director, Inc.: Research Director, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. We help radio stations’ programming and sales departments maximize the value of their research. For more information, visit www.ResearchDirectorInc.com, call (410) 295-6619, or e-mail info@ResearchDirectorInc.com or sallan@ResearchDirectorInc.com.

« see more Net News