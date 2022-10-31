Camfield

AUDACY Classic Rock KQMT (99.5 THE MOUNTAIN)/DENVER has filled its 6-10a (MT) morning slot with IAN CAMFIELD, who is currently based at sister Alternative KVIL (ALT 103.7)/DALLAS and heard in middays at Alternative WDZH (ALT 98.7)/DETROIT and mornings at Alternative KBZT (ALT 94.9)/SAN DIEGO.

“We are extremely excited to have IAN joining our team,” said Brand Mgr. DAN HARDEE. “His engaging personality, immense love of music and unique sound are exactly what DENVER needs to wake up in the morning. He's the fun British guy at your neighbor's BBQ that you just want to hear tell stories!”

“From my first conversation with THE MOUNTAIN, it was clear we all agreed as to what a new DENVER morning show should sound like,” said CAMFIELD, the former personality at XFM/LONDON, WXRK (92.3 K-ROCK)/NEW YORK, and KUPD and KDKB (ALT AZ)/PHOENIX. “The station's recent evolution has delivered some great numbers and I'm looking forward to helping make this powerhouse brand even bigger.”

