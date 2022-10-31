Stewart, Sparks

WARNER RECORDS has promoted RON STEWART to SVP/Urban Promotion and CORY SPARKS comes aboard for VP/Urban Promotion duties.

STEWART will be based in NEW YORK and report to EVP/Promotion & Commerce MIKE CHESTER. SPARKS joins the label after spending over a decade with EPIC RECORDS.

CHESTER said, “RON is one of the most respected and admired promotion executives in the business and all of our artists benefit from his musical insight and unmatched expertise. And CORY has a proven track record and has been instrumental in breaking some of today’s biggest superstars. I’m looking forward to working with both of them and the overall team in expanding the reach of our multi-faceted Promotion department."

STEWART added, “I’m blessed to be able to work with an amazing team of executives here at WARNER RECORDS. I want to thank MIKE, TOM (CORSON), and AARON (BAY-SCHUCK) for trusting me with this opportunity to spearhead our promotional efforts on behalf of our emerging and established urban artists. And I couldn’t be happier to bring CORY SPARKS. He’s joining our company with years of experience and a deep knowledge of music, and I know he’ll be a stellar addition to the team."

SPARKS commented, “I’m excited to be working with an incredible roster of notable artists and executives here at WARNER RECORDS. I look forward to contributing to an already winning team."

