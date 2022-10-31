(L-R) NaSHOF’S Sarah Cates, Malloy, Nicholson, Lindsey, Wariner and NASHOF’s Mark Ford (Photo: Bev Moser)

Nothing shows how much songwriters are respected in NASHVILLE more than the caliber of talent that annually turns up to pay tribute to the NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS HALL OF FAME (NaSHOF) inductees. At last night's (10/30) event at the MUSIC CITY CENTER in downtown NASHVILLE, that talent included GARTH BROOKS, KEITH URBAN, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, VINCE GILL and more. They were on hand at the event's 52nd anniversary gala to honor the NaSHOF's Class of 2022: HILLARY LINDSEY, DAVID MALLOY, GARY NICHOLSON, SHANIA TWAIN, STEVE WARINER and the late CHIPS MOMAN.

Inducted by songwriter SHARON VAUGHN, TWAIN was honored with a musical tribute from THE ISAASCS, who performed Bluegrass-styled versions of her hits, "You're Still The One" and "Forever And For Always." TWAIN sent a brief, taped acceptance speech from LONDON, where she is working on her next album. She said, "I'm grateful for songwriting, because it got me through a lot of hard times ... and even today it's my saving grace."

Inducted by songwriter friend EVEN STEVENS, MALLOY's musical tribute came from RHETT AKINS, performing "Drivin' My Life Away," MALLOY's 1980 hit by EDDIE RABBITT. The 70-year-old MALLOY said he got his first guitar at age 15, taking him on "a magic carpet ride with music." He signed with BMI at 18. Since then, he said, "It's been an incredible joy to be around so many talented people and to get to work with them." He added, "I'm still having the time of my life."

Next up in the evening was a musical tribute to recently deceased NaSHOF members DALLAS FRAZIER (Class of 1976) and LORETTA LYNN (Class of 1983), with JESSI ALEXANDER and JON RANDALL performing "If My Heart had Windows" (a FRAZIER-written hit for GEORGE JONES in 1967) and "Coal Miner's Daughter."

RODNEY CROWELL then inducted NICHOLSON, who got a group tribute performance from GILL, SHAWN CAMP, DELBERT McCLINTON, MICHAEL RHODES, ALEXANDER and RANDALL on "One More Last Chance." In his speech, NICHOLSON recalled the early days on MUSIC ROW "when you could get a house loan based on a chart position" and "astonish" a mother-in-law "when a song buys a house."

He gave a special shout-out to McCLINTON, who has recorded 35 of NICHOLSON's songs, two of them Grammy winners. Adding a spin the NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS ASSOCIATION INTERNATIONAL (NASI)'s motto, "It all begins with a song," NICHOLSON said in closing, "It all begins with a songwriter."

Music journalist ROBERT K. OERMANN posthumously inducted MOMAN, whose family members accepted on his behalf. CLINT BLACK performed the enduring, MOMAN-penned WAYLON JENNINGS hit "Luckenbach, Texas" in tribute, getting laughs for imitating the original song's guest vocalist, WILLIE NELSON, in the final refrain. ("I couldn't help it," BLACK quipped.)

LINDSAY was inducted by friend and fellow songwriter MATRACA BERG, who noted that LINDSEY is the only writer other than KRIS KRISTOFFERSON to have written two NSAI Song of the Year winners. UNDERWOOD and URBAN took the stage together to perform a medley of "Jesus Take The Wheel" and "Blue Ain't Your Color."

In her well-crafted speech, LINDSEY thanked "every single co-writer I've ever been in a room with for being real ... and making me fall in love with music all over again."

In the night's final induction, WARINER was ushered into the Hall by BILL ANDERSON, and received a musical tribute from BROOKS, who sang WARINER's hit, "Holes In The Floor Of Heaven." In his speech, WARINER said the induction made him feel accepted into a elite "club" of NASHVILLE songwriters. In the final part of his speech, WARINER told the younger writers in the room, "Don't be afraid to bare your soul and keep on telling the truth."

Country WSM-A/NASHVILLE morning host BILL CODY served as the night's announcer.

« see more Net News