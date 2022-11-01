Coming 11/11

COLORADO PUBLIC RADIO and SPACESHIP MEDIA are producing a new podcast hosted by journalist ERICA ANDERSON about how differences over the COVID-19 pandemic affected her relationship with her mother. "THE WEDGE" will debut the first of six weekly episodes on NOVEMBER 11th.

“I walked on eggshells about it, which is in contrast to the rest of my relationship with my mom,” said ANDERSON. “Usually we talk about anything from my sex life to my dog's poop and what I'm eating for dinner. But there didn’t seem to be any way to have a conversation about COVID.”

“It’s a powerful story that begins in COLORADO and takes listeners to unexpected places,” said CPR Audio Innovations Studio Exec. Producer BRAD TURNER. “When ERICA and her team first shared a rough cut of the series, I wasn’t really interested in another podcast about the pandemic. Within the first few minutes, what I heard instead was a powerful, relatable story about the kinds of disagreements many families have dealt with lately. It took guts for ERICA and her mom to have these conversations.”

“What we have learned over the years of hosting difficult conversations is that when given a chance -- space and support -- people can engage productively across deep social and political fault lines,” said SPACESHIP MEDIA Founder EVE PEARLMAN. “Even more importantly, it feels good to be able to do this. Living at odds or in disharmony with those around us is toxic. It feels far better to remain connected.”

