Former Owner Passes Away

Longtime PORTLAND, ME radio operator ROBERT GOLD, known as “COUNTRY BOB” during his decades of owning and operating Country WPOR, has died at the age of 90, according to local newspaper the PORTLAND PRESS HERALD.

He purchased WPOR in 1971 and sold it to current owners SAGA in 1996, but remained with the station as its manager for a few additional years after the sale before retiring. According to the PRESS HERALD, “In the early days of owning the station – before concert promoters – GOLD also was responsible for bringing big-name Country music acts to what was then CITY HALL AUDITORIUM, now called MERRILL AUDITORIUM.”

GOLD’s daughter, KIMBERLY SHEPPARD, told the newspaper, “He took his responsibility of owning a station very seriously. He really understood that it was the responsibility of the station – and the people who ran it, of course – to take care of the public.”

Read more about his life and career here.

« see more Net News