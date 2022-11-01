Country Thunder Bristol

On the bumper of SEPTEMBER's event at the "Last Great Colosseum," COUNTRY THUNDER BRISTOL will return in 2023 to the BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY in BRISTOL TN. "The World's Fastest Half Mile" will host ERIC CHURCH and BROOKS & DUNN on OCTOBER 6th and 7th, 2023.

“The fans in BRISTOL and, indeed, the entire APPALACHIAN HIGHLANDS region, have spoken,” said COUNTRY THUNDER MUSIC FESTIVALS CEO TROY VOLLHOFFER. “ERIC CHURCH is the artist fans ask for the most in this market, and we are thrilled to make it happen. In addition to BROOKS & DUNN, and ERIC, we will have a number of major announcements in the weeks and months ahead."

