Wilson & Perkins (Photo: Sincerely Music Group)

Longtime publicist TREVOR PERKINS has relaunched SINCERELY MUSIC GROUP and has signed viral artist NATHAN WILSON. WILSON will release his next single, “Meant For You,” on FRIDAY (11/4).

WILSON moved from KENTUCKY to NASHVILLE in FEBRUARY 2022 to pursue music, kicking off his career on TIKTOK with his single “Better Than You,” released in JULY, amassing over 3 million organic streams with no DSP support, according to a press release. A teaser video for “Meant For You” has been viewed over 400,000 times on TIKTOK, the release claims, and the song already has over 3,000 pre-saves.

PERKINS first built a name for himself as a publicist, launching PERKINS PUBLICITY in 2016. His credits as a publicist include work with DAVID MORRIS, DAVID J, BRYAN LANNING, BECCA BOWEN, and LOGAN MICHAEL, among others. PERKINS said, "Joining the management realm was an absolute no-brainer. Throughout my years of publicity, I found myself helping artists in a larger way and laying a foundation for them to go on and reach further heights. I’m honored to start making this move into management, and building the next generation of music."

He added of signing WILSON, "I met NATHAN in JULY through a connection in NASHVILLE. After a night of getting to know each other, I admired NATHAN's hustle and dedication to his craft. I couldn't think of another artist to welcome into my newly relaunched management company"

WILSON said, "When I met TREVOR, I admired his ambition and the direction I've watched him take with different artists throughout his career within the industry. I truly believe that with TREVOR as my manager that my career will only continue to rise to new heights throughout the next few years!"

