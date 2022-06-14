October '22 PPM Results

The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – along with our partners in data from XTRENDS – are back at it, slaving over a hot keyboard to bring you another thrilling round of ratings results and analysis. The OCTOBER survey began on SEPTEMBER 15th and concluded on OCTOBER 12th. It featured the arrival of autumn, ROSH HASHANAH, YOM KIPPUR and that federal holiday almost no one takes off. It is also probably the last survey of the year that will not be haunted by the ghosts of CHRISTMAS Past. Here we go…

HOUSTON-GALVESTON: Rolling Along

The rich just keep getting richer. iHEARTMEDIA AC KODA (SUNNY 99.1) continued its unabated run of #1 6+ books in dominating fashion with its best Frosty-free share in over a year (8.7-9.8). Somewhere in the distance was AUDACY Adult Hits KKHH (95.7 THE SPOT), which stepped up to #2 as it ended a solid three-book surge (6.1-5.9). COX MEDIA Classic Rock KGLK (THE EAGLE 106.9 & 107.5) dipped to #3 as its three-book surge ground to a halt (6.3-5.7). URBAN ONE Urban AC KMJQ (MAJIC 102.1) moved up a slot to #4 (5.9-5.5). It was partnered with TELEVISAUNIVISION Regional Mexican KLTN (QUÉE BUENA 102.9), which advanced from #7 (5.7-5.5). KSBJ EDUCATIONAL Christian Contemporary KSBJ had its first down book since JUNE (6.0-5.3) as it slid to #6. KODA continued to garner the most cume (1,578,100-1,666,900) – a 5.6% increase. The market was up by 2.7%.

KODA was the 25-54 market leader for the fourth book in a row. Though not as dominant as we saw in the previous demo, the station held better than a share lead over KKHH, which moved up to #2 with its best outing in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Alternative KTBZ (94.5 THE BUZZ) had its smallest share since APRIL as it slipped to #3. URBAN ONE Top 40/R KBXX (97.9 THE BOX) had its biggest number in over a year to remain at #4. KSBJ repeated at #5 with a slight decrease but it had company. COX MEDIA Country KKBQ (THE NEW 93Q) stepped up from #7 with its highest share in over a year, while CUMULUS Top 40/M KRBE advanced from #10 with it best showing since FEBRUARY.

For the fourth straight survey, KODA was #1 18-34, the last three of which have been in double digits. The station had a considerable margin over the rest of the field. KBXX was up two slots to #2 with its highest score in over a year and still trailed the leader by nearly three shares. iHEARTMEDIA Urban KQBT (93.7 THE BEAT) also landed its largest share in over a year to remain at a strong #3. KKHH was up four places to #4 as it landed its largest share in over a year, as well. KTBZ fell three slots to #5 with its lowest mark since the geese were laying something. KGLK dipped to #6 where it ran into AUDACY Country KILT (100.3 THE BULL), which trotted up from a tie at #10 with – you guessed it – its best book in over a year. Seems like a theme for this demo. KRBE dropped three places to #8 as it returned a good portion of last month’s huge increase.

The top five stations 18-49 were as we last saw them. KODA was #1 for the fourth book in a row – the last three in double digits. KTBZ was at #2, though the station ended a robust two-book surge. KKHH remained #3 with its fourth up book in a row. KBXX repeated at #4 with its highest share in over a year. KQBT was the #5 station again, also with its best book in over a year. It just nipped KRBE, which moved from a tie at #8 to #6 with its highest mark since JANUARY.

ATLANTA: Rollin’ On The River

It’s been quite the run for COX MEDIA Classic Hits WSRV (97.1 THE RIVER). The station was the 6+ leader for the tenth straight survey (8.3-8.4). It had a new challenger: CITY OF ATLANTA BOARD OF EDUCATION N/T WABE with easily its best book in over a year (6.8-7.2). As recently as JUNE, the station was hanging out at #11 with a 2.9 share. URBAN ONE Urban AC WAMJ (MAJIC 107.5/97.5) had its best showing in over a year (6.2-7.0) as it rose three places to #3. COX MEDIA Urban AC WALR (KISS 104.1) slid to #4 with its first down book since MAY (7.4-6.6). COX MEDIA AC WSB (B98.5) dipped to #5 (6.5-6.1), while cluster mate COX MEDIA N/T WSB-A slipped to #6 (6.3-5.9). For the first time since MAY WSRV was in cume control, thanks to a 9.8% increase (815,100-894,700). The market grew by 4.7%.

WAMJ continued its magical run in the 25-54 space as it finished in first place for the third book in a row and with its highest mark in over a year. WSRV remained the #2 station with a solid increase. This dynamic duo was well clear of the rest of the pack. CUMULUS Top 40/M WWWQ (Q99.7) repeated at #3 but with its smallest share since NOVEMBER. WSB was up to #4 with a slight increase, while SALEM Christian Contemporary WFSH (104.7 THE FISH) paddled from #9 to #5 with its largest share since FEBRUARY. Ending a somewhat steep four-book slide, iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WWPW (POWER 96.1) jumped from a tie at #13 to a tie at #6 with a flat WSB-A. . AUDACY Urban AC WVEE (V-103) had its smallest share since MARCH as it dropped three places to #8. WALR slid five slots to #9 with its lowest number in over a year.

Back in AUGUST, WSRV and WWWQ were tied at #1 18-34. In SEPTEMBER WSRV took a big hit while WWWQ reached double digits. This time WSRV moved from #4 to #1 as it regained most of last survey’s big loss, while WWWQ dipped to #2 with its lowest total since a septuagenarian was run over by a ruminant. WWPW moved up two spaces to #3, while WSB was up three slots to #4. Both stations bounced back from down books. URBAN ONE Urban WHTA (HOT 107.9) slid from a tie at #2 as it ended a very strong four-book surge. It landed in a tie at #5 with WVEE. WALR dropped from that tie at #2 to #9.

WAMJ landed its largest 18-49 share in over a year as it stepped up to #1. This forced WWWQ – which had a modest loss – to move down to #2. WSRV advanced from a tie at #5 to #3 as it halted a two-book slide. WSB remained at #4 with a small increase, while WWPW was up three places to #5 with its best performance since MAY. WVEE dipped from a tie at #5 to #7. Just two books ago, the station was #1. WALR fell from #3 to #8.

WASHINGTON, DC: Broken News

In the city that houses the seat of our government, information is a commodity. That is likely why one out of every five 6+ listeners consume one of two spoken word stations. AMERICAN UNIVERSITY N/T WAMU was the leading station for the tenth book in a row – the last six of which have been in double digits (11.1-11.8). The multi-frequency HUBBARD News WTOP was back at #2 with its fourth up book in a row and its highest share in over a year (8.1-9.0). ATLANTIC GATEWAY Christian Contemporary WGTS had a solid increase (5.7-6.5) to move up two places to #3. iHEARTMEDIA AC WASH slipped to #4 (6.4-6.1), while HOWARD UNIVERSITY Urban AC WHUR dipped to #5 with its smallest share in over a year (6.3-6.0). No other station was within a 1.6 share of the top five. WASH remained in command of the cume board with a 7.3% increase (838,600-900,000). The market was up 0.2%.

WASH and iHEARTMEDIA Alternative WWDC (DC101) had been tied atop the 25-54 leaderboard. WASH slipped to #2 with a small decrease, while WWDC dipped to #3 as it ended a strong two-book surge. Your new demo leader was WGTS, which vaulted to #1 with a rather large increase. WAMU stepped up to #4 with its best showing since MAY, while WHUR moved down to #5 with a slight increase. It just nipped WTOP, which repeated at #6 but with – again – its largest share in over a year.

WAMU has had some spectacular results 18-34 in 2022. Of the 10 books to date, the station has been in double digits in seven of them. The station returned to that rarefied air this month as it recaptured the demo flag. Last month’s leader, iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WIHT (HOT 99.5), slipped to #2 with its lowest score since JANUARY. It was well clear of URBAN ONE Urban WKYS, which stood alone at #3 with its third up book in a row. WGTS advanced three squares to #4 as it bounced back from a down book. AUDACY Urban WPGC dropped from a tie at #3 to #5 with a small decrease. WWDC slid to #7 with its lowest mark in over a year.

WGTS was the runaway leader with the 18-49 crowd after receiving a rather large infusion of share. WAMU moved up to a somewhat distant #2 with its best book since MAY, while last month’s leader – WWDC – ended up at #3 as it returned most of last survey’s large increase. WASH was back at #4, while WIHT repeated at #5. Both stations had slight increases.

PHILADELPHIA: Riding The M Train

For the third straight survey, BEASLEY Active Rock WMMR was #1 6+ (8.7-7.9). This was also the station’s fifth win in the last six books. iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WDAS repeated at #2 but with its lowest score since MAY (7.5-7.0). Much to our collective chagrin, local sports fans have a lot to cheer about (the 76’ERS will still disappoint). The fervor gave AUDACY Sports WIP its largest share in over a year (5.3-6.5) and drove the station from #6 to #3. BEASLEY Classic Rock WMGK ended a three-book slide (5.5-5.6) as it dipped into a tie at #4 with AUDACY AC WBEB (B101.1), which remained in place (5.4-5.6). AUDACY Classic Hits WOGL (BIG 98.1) dropped from a tie at #4 to #6, despite being up for the third book in a row (5.4-5.5). WBEB was still the cume leader with a 3.7% increase (998,200-1,035,500). The market was down 1.0%.

WMMR’s dominance of the 25-54 sphere knows no bounds. The station lost more than a share from the previous survey but was still #1 and solidly beyond the double-digit line. WIP was up to #2 – again with its best offensive production in over a year – yet it was almost six shares behind the leader. It also just edged WDAS, which slipped to #3 as it ended a three-book slide. BEASLEY Adult Hits WBEN (95.7 BEN FM) stepped up to #4 with its highest mark in over a year. Meanwhile, WHYY INC Public Radio WHYY had its smallest share in over a year as it dipped to #5. It was tied with WBEB, which had its first down book since JUNE.

The 18-34 contest suddenly became a, well, contest. Last month WMMR hit double digits to open up a wide lead. The station came back to earth this time. It was still #1, but now the top three stations were separated by a half share. WBEB was up to #2 with a slight loss, while WMGK dipped to #3 with its lowest score since APRIL. WHYY was off slightly but moved up to #4. It was paired with WBEN, which advanced from #10 with its best outing in over a year. This was also the station’s first appearance in the top five in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WIOQ (Q102) had its lowest share since FEBRUARY as it dropped into a three-way tie at #6 with iHEARTMEDIA Urban WUSL (POWER 99) and WIP.

For the sixth straight survey, WMMR was both #1 18-49 and in double digits. WIP’s third up book in a row propelled the station to #2 but it was nearly five shares off the lead. WDAS had its smallest share in over a year as it slipped to #3. WBEN and WBEB had been tied at #4. The partnership was dissolved. WBEN remained in place with its best book in over a year, while WBEB slipped to #5 with a slight increase

BOSTON: The Battle Continues

For the third book in a row, two stations were battling for 6+ supremacy. This time BEASLEY Sports WBZ (98.5 THE SPORTS HUB) seized the top spot with authority (7.3-9.4). Guess a lot of folks were griping about the RED SOX. BEASLEY Classic Hits WROR stepped down to #2 (7.4-7.7). The station has been either first or second all year. AUDACY AC WMJX (MAGIC 106.7 FM) remained at #3 though it ended a two-book surge (6.4-5.9). iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WXKS (KISS 108)was back at #4 (5.7-5.6), while iHEARTMEDIA News WBZ-A repeated at #5 (5.3-5.3). WMJX still had the most listeners (814,000-798,200) – a decrease of 1.9%. The market rose by 0.8%.

WBZ continued its long-term run as the leading 25-54 station. It was back on double-digit turf and held a commanding lead over the rest of the field. How commanding? Its share almost equaled the combined number of the next two stations. The rest of the top five was unchanged from last month. WXKS was back at #2 but with its third straight down book. WMJX remained at #3 with a small increase, while WROR repeated at #4. BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WBQT (HOT 96.9) held on at #5 but was feeling the heat from a couple of hard-charging stations that landed at #6. BOSTON UNIVERSITY Public Radio WBUR was up from a tie at #10, while AUDACY Sports WEEI advanced from #14. Both had their best books in over a year.

After landing its largest share since JUNE, WBZ was back in the #1 spot 18-34. WXKS was up two places to #2 with a solid increase but remained about a share off the lead. iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/R WJMN (JAM’N 94.5) remained at #3 as it ended a two-book surge. WROR fell from first to fourth with its lowest score since APRIL. WBQT remained at #5 with its third up book in a row. Not far behind at #6 was AUDACY Hot AC WWBX (MIX 104.1) as it bounced back from a down book.

WBZ had its third consecutive double-digit 18-49 book and dominated that space once again. WXKS ended a two-book slide to remain at #2. It was about four shares off the pace. WMJX and WBQT had been tied at #4. WMJX stepped up to #3 with a solid increase, while WBQT remained in place with a solid gain. WROR slid to #5 with its smallest share in over a year.

We are two-thirds of our way time travelling adventure. Thank you for accompanying us on this journey. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will return shortly with the results from SEATTLE, MIAMI, DETROIT, PHOENIX, and MINNEAPOLIS.

