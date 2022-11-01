Tickets On Sale November 4th

ZACH BRYAN and TYLER CHILDERS will headline the inaugural TWO STEP INN on APRIL 15-16, 2023, at SAN GABRIEL PARK in GEORGETOWN, TX. The festival is described as uniting old school and new school Country and will feature three stages and over forty bands, including WYNONNA JUDD, MIDLAND, TRAVIS TRITT, CLAY WALKER, MAVIS STAPLES, TANYA TUCKER, JO DEE MESSINA, JOHN MICHAEL MONTGOMERY, SHENANDOAH, and PAUL CAUTHEN, plus Country inspired sets from DIPLO, T-PAIN and more.

Presale tickets will go on sale NOVEMBER 4th at 10a (CT), followed by a public on sale at 12p (CT). Click here for more information.

« see more Net News