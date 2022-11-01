Over 20 Holiday Channels

SIRIUSXM unveiled its extensive holiday music lineup with 22 holiday-themed channels, including new channels: JINGLE JAMZ, COOL JAZZ CHRISTMAS, and KIDS CHRISTMAS. Most of the channeles are live now and also available now through the SIRIUSXM App.

Listeners can hear holiday tunes, traditional CHRISTMAS carols, and HANUKKAH music, or put a twist on the classics with contemporary favorites or our genre-specific channels like HOLIDAY POP, SEASONAL SOUL, or COUNTRY CHRISTMAS.

Click here for more information.

« see more Net News