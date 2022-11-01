Youngstown Ready For Christmas

CUMULUS MEDIA Oldies WWIZ (CHRISTMAS 104)/YOUNGSTOWN, OH, has launched for the holiday season. Previously “Z104, The Valley’s Goodtime Oldies” station, CHRISTMAS 104 debuted today (11/1) at 12:25p. “We Need a Little Christmas” by PERCY FAITH and his orchestra kicked off the familiar lineup of holiday tunes, which will run through midnight on JANUARY 1, 2023, on WWIZ.

VP/Market Manager BILL KELLY said, “The best-loved songs of the CHRISTMAS season set the perfect soundtrack for the upcoming holidays. We’re excited to officially kick off the holiday season for our area’s many CHRISTMAS music lovers who need a little CHRISTMAS NOW!”

OM CHARLEY CONNOLLY added, “We get calls and emails every year from listeners asking when we’re flipping to CHRISTMAS 104. Today, their wish has been granted, and we hope people enjoy all the holiday feels and fun, now through NEW YEAR’s Day 2023!”

