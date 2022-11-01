Playing Christmas Hits

BRYAN BROADCASTING Religion KAGC-A/K247CS/BRYAN, TX is the latest to make the move to CHRISTMAS songs, and will stay as “CHRISTMAS 97.3” until the end of DECEMBER 25th, playing holiday hits from BRENDA LEE, BURL IVES, FRANK SINATRA, JOHNNY MATHIS, MARIAH CAREY, BING CROSBY, and more.

BRYAN BROADCASTING OM ROB MACK tells GRAY TELEVISION KBTX-TV/BRYAN, TX, “CHRISTMAS is the most wonderful time of the year! It’s family, traditions, faith, and joy. We love being able to bring this festive seasonal soundtrack to AGGIELAND. Set a preset on your radio for 97.3 FM and we will be here with the CHRISTMAS cheer.”

« see more Net News