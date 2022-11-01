Going Christmas With A Contest

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP AC WMGQ (MAGIC 98.3)/NEW BRUNSWICK announced it plans to become “JERSEY'S CHRISTMAS STATION” on Friday, November 11th at 2pm.

They’re kicking off their holiday season by asking listeners to choose which song will be the first to be played when holiday music kicks in, and are offering $50 in NEW JERSEY LOTTERY Instant Games tickets to the winner of their contest.

MARIAH CAREY’s “ALL I WANT FOR CHRISTMAS IS YOU” has won for 10 consecutive years. The top choices also include songs by NAT KING COLE, ANDY WILLIAMS, WHAM!, BRENDA LEE, BOBBY HELMS, BURL IVES, JOSE FELICIANO, JOHNNY MATHIS, and BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN.

