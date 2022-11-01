McCreery (Photo: Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

TRIPLE TIGERS RECORDS' SCOTTY McCREERY is set to host THE GIFT, the annual three-hour radio special from McCOY & ASSOCIATES in association with FISHER HOUSE. It is available free to stations via download.

Throughout the show, McCREERY will share his favorite CHRISTMAS classics and talk about why they are so special. He will also share CHRISTMAS wishes and sentiments, as well as send messages to our armed forces. McCREERY will also share the FISHER HOUSE story, explaining what FISHER HOUSES do for our military and their families.

The SHARLA McCOY production is available to air DECEMBER 1st through DECEMBER 31st, and can be re-broadcast during the holiday air window.

For more information on THE GIFT, contact MCCOY & ASSOCIATES at (615) 504-1268 or sharlamccoy@gmail.com.

