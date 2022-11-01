Bash (Photo: Facebook)

iHEARTMEDIA's Country KCCY (Y96.6)/COLORADO SPRINGS has named BENNY BASH as its new APD/afternoon host. BASH made the announcement last week on his FACEBOOK page. He was most recently morning host on sister Active Rock station KBPI/FORT COLLINS, and a local sports host for FOX SPORTS KUBE-A/PUEBLO.

Regional SVP/Programming JOJO TURNBAUGH said in a statement, “BENNY’s love of Country music and COLORADO SPRINGS gives us this great opportunity to upgrade afternoons on Y96.9. Let the fun begin."

BASH added, “I am fortunate to have the team and support I have had throughout my career, specifically here at iHEARTMEDIA. I am excited for this opportunity. Now, let’s get to work!”

