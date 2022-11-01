Arrington (Photo: Fox Sports Radio)

FOX SPORTS RADIO morning "TWO PROS AND A CUP OF JOE" co-host and weekend "UP ON GAME" co-host LAVAR ARRINGTON was honored with a NATIONAL FOOTBALL FOUNDATION AND COLLEGE HALL OF FAME "On-Campus Salute" at SATURDAY's PENN STATE-OHIO STATE football tame at BEAVER STADIUM on the PENN STATE campus. ARRINGTON, who played at PENN STATE before his NFL career, will be inducted into the COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME in DECEMBER.

In a press release from PENN STATE, ARRINGTON said, “First and foremost, I want to give a sincere thank you to my family because without them, I would have come up short. My parents, brothers and sister instilled in me a mindset that was built so deep and so strong. Next, I want to thank (the late) Coach (JOE) PATERNO, my coaches and my teammates. They all played a big part in my development... To my teammates, if it wasn't for some of the greatest players ever to play college football, I would not have been the player I was able to be…

“A big thank you to my wife, TRISHIA, and to my kids, KEENO, MARLEE, LAVAR, LAILA and PENN, who is named after PENN STATE… I certainly want to send a much deserved thank you to PENN STATE for supporting me. I also appreciate the support from all the fans. They have always been the greatest fans in the world. The love I feel even to this day is just unmatched.”

« see more Net News