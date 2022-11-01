The Christmas Flips Begin

If HALLOWEEN is over, it must be time for CHRISTMAS.

ALL ACCESS has compiled the latest list of stations that have switched to all-CHRISTMAS music for an ALL ACCESS EXCLUSIVE SPECIAL COVERAGE: STATIONS NOW AIRING ALL CHRISTMAS MUSIC.

Some of the first stations to get into the holiday spirit include: BONNEVILLE INTERNATION AC KOSI/DENVER: BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP AC WMGQ (MAGIC 98.3)/NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ; iHEARTMEDIA AC WMAG (MIX 99.5)/GREENSBORO, NC; CUMULUS MEDIA Oldies WWIZ (CHRISTMAS 104)/YOUNGSTOWN, OH; BRYAN BROADCASTING Religion KAGC/BRYAN,TX; HORIZON BROADCASTING Hot AC KWPK (THE PEAK 104.1)/BEND, OR; IHEARTMEDIA AC WMGF/ORLANDO, and KUSKIOKWIN PUBLIC BROADCASTING CORPORATION Noncomm KSKO/McGRATH, AK.

The list is growing each day with only 36 more days until CHRISTMAS. You can see our comprehensive list of the latest CHRISTMAS stations sorted by day on our brand-new HOLIDAY NET NEWS page here.

To report a station now airing CHRISTMAS music, click here. for NET NEWS and to be added to our ALL ACCESS Exclusive Special Coverage: Stations Now Airing All Christmas Music.

