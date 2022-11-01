December 10th

AUDACY Alternative KROQ/LOS ANGELES is bringing back “KROQ ALMOST ACOUSTIC CHRISTMAS” on SATURDAY, DECEMBER 10th at the KIA FORUM in INGLEWOOD, and this year's lineup includes IMAGINE DRAGONS, THE BLACK KEYS, YEAH YEAH YEAHS, DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE, JIMMY EAT WORLD, YUNGBLUD, MÅNESKIN, THE INTERRUPTERS, and WET LEG.

“When KEVIN WEATHERLY returned earlier this year, one of our main priorities was to put this iconic event back on the calendar,” said AUDACY Regional President SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA JEFF FEDERMAN. "Since the inception of ACOUSTIC, KEVIN has been the driving force behind its unparalleled success."

KROQ SVP/Programming KEVIN WEATHERLY added, "We’re thrilled to announce the long-awaited return of 'ALMOST ACOUSTIC CHRISTMAS.' For over three decades, this event has embodied the very essence of what KROQ means to SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA and we can’t wait to celebrate with our listeners once again at THE FORUM.”

Tickets will go on sale next FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11th at 12p (PT) via TICKETMASTER with proceeds benefiting PARA LOS NIÑOS and AL WOOTEN JR. HERITAGE CENTER. Find more details at kroq.com/xmas.

This will be the 30th KROQ ALMOST ACOUSTIC CHRISTMAS. The last one was in 2019, headlined by CAGE THE ELEPHANT and MUMFORD & SONS over two days at the HONDA CENTER in ANAHEIM.

