Marketing Campaign

WGBH EDUCATIONAL FOUNDATION News-Talk WGBH and PBS affiliates WGBH-TV and WGBX-TV/BOSTON, which branded as GBH in 2020, have added a new tagline, "What Matters To You." The tagline, developed with MINELLI, INC. and based on research by CITY SQUARE ASSOCIATES, will appear on-air, online, and in an outdoor and transit advertising campaign.

“This tagline is both a bold declaration that we center the audience in everything we do and a warm invitation for anyone to find a personal connection to GBH,” said Pres./CEO JON ABBOTT. “Our audiences and our community are the reason for public media’s existence. They inspire us to carry it forward, to dive even deeper into our reporting, and fulfill our promise to enrich, inform, and entertain in ways that matter.”

“GBH creates and offers so much to love, from history, science and drama series, to children’s programming and classroom teaching resources and media, to music, as well as award-winning journalism that connects the Commonwealth and spans the globe,” said Chief Marketing Officer TINA CASSIDY. “Engaging our community is central to our mission and we’re here to listen to them, reflect them, and provide trusted, quality media for every age, mood, interest or mode of consumption – from TV to YOUTUBE to TIKTOK, radio, podcast or stream.”

