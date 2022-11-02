Cey (Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Former LOS ANGELES DODGERS third baseman RON CEY -- "The Penguin" -- will host a weekly show for CRN DIGITAL TALK RADIO. "WE'LL SEE ABOUT THAT WITH RON CEY" debuts SATURDAY (11/5) at 11a (PT) on the CRN 1 channel, with the recently retired DODGERS Hall of Fame Spanish-language radio broadcaster JAIME JARRIN as CEY's first guest.

“One of the iconic stars of the LOS ANGELES DODGERS and a fan favorite on any team, we are thrilled to have RON CEY join the CRN team,” said CRN Pres. MICHAEL HORN. “RON is entertaining! He brings his expertise and unique perspective to radio and is ready to talk about sports, newsmakers and tell stories that will inspire you!”

