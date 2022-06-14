October '22 PPM Ratings

If The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. – in a tight formation with the numbers runners from XTRENDS – seem a little off, it is likely we are suffering through a KIT KAT-induced coma. Sure, the sugar high is exhilarating but that crash is inevitable and steep. We are sure this is still the OCTOBER survey which kicked off on SEPTEMBER 15th and ended its run on OCTOBER 12th. What we have seen so far is that – in most markets – cume was up from the previous survey. Cume is good. We’ll see if that trend continues with our latest subjects. Keep in mind that this survey featured the equinox, ROSH HASHANAH, YOM KIPPUR and that federal holiday that everyone outside of NEW YORK CITY ignores. We mention this because events on the ground can often affect results on the air.

SEATTLE-TACOMA: Seeing Double

Better check the frequency, KENNETH, to make sure which station was #1 6+. For the second straight survey, it was BONNEVILLE Sports KIRO-A (710 ESPN), which continued to ride the MARINERS’ wave to its highest share in over a year (7.0-7.6). BONNEVILLE Talk KIRO moved up to #2 with its best outing since JUNE (6.6-7.1). The leading music station was still iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KJEB (95.7 THE JET), which descended to #3 (6.7-6.4). AUDACY AC KSWD (94.1 THE SOUND) remained at #4 (5.0-4.9) but was forced to share the moment with FRIENDS OF KEXP Alternative KEXP, which stepped up from #5 (4.8-4.9). Mere inches behind was LOTUS News KNWN (NORTHWEST NEWSRADIO), which had its best showing since MARCH (3.5-4.8). KJEB still carried the most passengers (576,800-618,400) – a 7.2% increase. The market was up 0.5%.

After a two-book layoff, AUDACY Active Rock KISW was back in first place 25-54, thanks to a slight increase. It was about a half share ahead of KIRO-A, which advanced three bases to #2 with – again – its best book in over a year. KEXP returned a good portion of last month’s large increase as it slid from #1 to #3. KJEB dropped two places to #4, while BONNEVILLE Top 40/M KQMV (MOViN 92.5) dipped to #5 with its smallest share since we had to endure that absolute monstrosity about The Grinch. Lurking closely behind at #6 was UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON N/T KUOW.

For the second book in a row, KEXP was your 18-34 leader. The station had a slight increase but opened up about a share and a half lead over KUOW, which was up from #5 to #2 with a strong showing. AUDACY Rhythmic AC KHTP (HOT 103.7) dipped to #3 with its lowest mark since FEBRUARY. AUDACY Alternative KNDD (107.7 THE END) remained at #4 with a small loss. It welcomed in three other stations to that #4 party. KQMV slipped from #3 with its smallest share since NOVEMBER, while KISW moved up from a tie at #7 as it ended a steep three-book slide. KSWD advanced from a tie at #10 with its, uh, soundest book in over a year.

Last survey KISW and KEXP were tied at #2 18-49. The stations went their separate ways as KISW reassumed control of the demo for the seventh time in the last 14 books, while KEXP landed at #3. In between was KJEB, which went from #4 to #2 with a small increase. KIRO-A again had its best outing in over a year as it rose from a tie at #7 to #4. KQMV fell from #1 to #5, while KHTP dropped from #5 to #9.

MIAMI-FT.LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD: A Cut Above

As is usually the case, the top two spots in the 6+ paradigm belonged to COX MEDIA AC WFEZ (EASY 93.1) and COX MEDIA Urban AC WHQT (HOT 105). WFEZ remained in first place for the third book in a row (8.3-8.4), while WHQT was back at #2 as it ended a two-book slide (7.7-8.0). There was a large chasm between these two stations and the rest of the challengers. TELEVISAUNIVISION Spanish Contemporary WAMR (AMOR 107.5) stepped up to #3 (5.9-5.6), while AUDACY AC WLYF (101.5 LITE FM) moved up to #4 (5.7-5.5). SBS Spanish Contemporary WCMQ (Z92.3) advanced to #5 with its best score since FEBRUARY (4.7-5.3), while SBS Tropical WXDJ (EL ZOL 106.7) fell three places to #6 with its smallest share since MAY (6.5-4.8). WFEZ still had the most listeners (856,100-835,800) – a 2.4% decline. That basically paced the market’s 2.3% drop.

In the 25-54 field, the race is always for second place. WHQT ran away with the demo, even though the station posted its lowest share since APRIL. WXDJ was back at #2 with its smallest share since MAY but was nearly three shares off the lead. A flat WFEZ moved up to #3, while TELEVISAUNIVISION Tropical WRTO (MIX 98.3) made the leap o’ the month as it jumped from a tie at #15 to #4 with easily its best book in over a year. COX MEDIA Urban WEDR (99 JAMZ) slid to #5 with its lowest total since MAY. WAMR fell from #5 to #9 with only a slight decrease.

While WEDR was unable to duplicate last month’s double-digit 18-34 share, the station remained in first place for the sixth book in a row. WLYF was up two places to #2 with a small increase, while WRTO came close to doubling its previous share as it rocketed from #12 to #3. WFEZ dipped to #4, ending a robust two-book surge. Two stations moved up and into a tie at #5. WHQT made the short trip from #6 with its best book since we were telling kids someone was watching them while they were sleeping. Creepy. SBS Spanish Contemporary WRMA (RITMO 95.7) advanced from a tie at #8 with its highest mark in over a year. iHEARTMEDIA Urban WMIB (103.5 THE BEAT) dropped from #2 to #7 as it surrendered all of last month’s massive increase – plus a little extra.

WHQT had a small share loss but remained the 18-49 leader for the third book in a row. WXDJ was back at #2 but with its smallest number since MAY and was two shares behind the leader. WRTO again had its best showing in over a year as it zoomed from a tie at #12 to #3. WEDR dipped to #4, while WLYF inched up to #5. WFEZ dropped from #4 into a tie at #7 with WMIB.

PHOENIX: A Rare Sight

For the first time since MARCH, iHEARTMEDIA AC KESZ (99.9 KEZ) was not the #1 6+ station. It ended up at #2 (7.6-6.6). Your new market leader was MARICOPA N/T KJZZ, which landed its largest share in over a year (7.3-7.9). Fun fact – it was KJZZ that upended KESZ back in MARCH. HUBBARD Classic Rock KSLX remained at #3 but with its best outing since APRIL (5.3-6.1). AUDACY Top 40/M KALV (LIVE 101.5) moved from a tie at #6 to #4 (4.1-4.6), while DESERT VALLEY Adult Hits KOAI (95.1/94.9 THE WOW FACTOR) dipped to #5 (4.6-4.5). iHEARTMEDIA Adult Hits KYOT (95.5 THE MOUNTAIN) slid two slots to #7 (4.5-4.3). KESZ lost 4.3% of its previous cume but was still #1 (1,013,700-970,600). The market rose by 1.7%.

KESZ landed its fourth #1 25-54 book in a row, thanks to its best Frosty-free share in over a year. KYOT moved the mountain up to #2, also with its best showing in over a year. KSLX dipped to #3 with a slight loss, while SIERRA H Classic Hip Hop KZCE (101.1 THE BOUNCE) repeated at #4 with a small share loss. KALV and iHEARTMEDIA Hot AC KMXP (MIX 96.9) moved up the chart to forge a tie at #5. AUDACY Country KMLE landed its lowest share since FEBRUARY and slid from #5 into a three-way tie at #7. Also in that mix was a flat HUBBARD Active Rock KUPD and TELEVISAUNIVISION Regional Mexican KHOT (QUÉ BUENA 105.9), which advanced from a tie at #12 with its best book since MAY.

Though KESZ was unable to duplicate last month’s double-digit 18-34 share, the station was the demo leader for the thirteenth book in a row. KALV moved up to #2 as it bounced back from a down book but was better than two and a half shares off the pace. KMLE slipped to #3 with a modest decrease, while HUBBARD Alternative KDKB (ALT AZ 93.3) moved up to #4 as it ended a two-book slide. KZCE and KYOT had been tied at #4. This time they landed at #5 and #6, respectively. DESERT VALLEY Rhythmic AC KMVA (HOT 97.5 & 103.9) had its best performance in over a year as it jumped from #13 to #7.

As with the previous demo, KESZ was #1 18-49 for the thirteenth straight survey. KYOT remained at #2 with its best book in over a year yet still trailed the leader by a share and a half. KALV inched up to #3 with a slight increase, while KZCE slipped to #4. KMXP moved from a tie at #7 to #5 with a solid increase, while KHOT leapt from a tie at #12 to #6 with its highest mark in over a year. KMLE fell three places to #8 where it was in league with KUPD and KDKB.

DETROIT: A Different Classic

Last month, for the eighth time in the last nine surveys, AUDACY Classic Hits WOMC was #1 6+. Alas, this time the station drifted to #3 (7.5-6.8). In its stead was BEASLEY Classic Rock WCSX, which posted its largest share in over a year (7.0-7.4). In between those two relics was AUDACY Sports WXYT (97.1 THE TICKET), which was up to #2 with its best book in over a year (5.6-7.1), thanks to a) MICHIGAN football or b) the LIONS. Tough call. BEASLEY Active Rock WRIF moved up two places to #4, also with its highest mark in over a year (5.3-6.2). iHEARTMEDIA Urban AC WMXD (MIX 92.3) slipped to #5 (6.4-6.0), while iHEARTMEDIA AC WNIC slumped to #7 with its lowest score in over a year (5.5-5.1). WNIC retained the cume crown (854,500-859,700) – a 0.6% increase. The market was up 0.2%.

WRIF was in its customary #1 25-54 position for the seventh straight survey. The station also landed its largest share in over a year. WXYT accomplished the same feat as it repeated at #2, about a share and a half behind the leader. WCSX remained at #3 with a small increase, while iHEARTMEDIA Urban WJLB was up two places to #4 as it got back a small portion of last month’s huge share loss. WNIC dipped to #5 and was feeling the heat from iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M WKQI (CHANNEL 955), which was up to #6 with its highest total since JUNE. BEASLEY Rhythmic AC WMGC (105.1 THE BOUNCE) dropped from #5 to #8.

Here’s the deal with WRIF. AUGUST was the only month this year the station was not #1 18-34 and in double digits. It continued its lead in dominating fashion. WKQI was up for the third straight survey as it jumped three squares to #2. Yet the station still trailed the leader by almost five shares. WXYT was up four places to #3 with its best offensive performance since MAY. WJLB and WMGC had been tied at #3. WJLB dipped to #4 with its lowest score since DECEMBER, while WMGC landed in a tie at #5 with WCSX. WOMC fell five places to #7 as it returned most of last month’s huge increase.

WRIF repeated as the 18-49 leader and hit double digits for good measure. WXYT stood alone at #2 with its highest score in over a year, while its former partner in that space – WJLB – dipped to #3 with a slight increase. WKQI leapt from #10 to #4 as it ended a three-book slide. WNIC was still in a tie at #5 but with a new partner: WMGC dipped from #4 with its smallest share since APRIL. WMXD went from the tie at #5 to #7 with a modest decrease.

MINNEAPOLIS-ST.PAUL: Viking Gold

Never underestimate the power of the shield. VIKINGS flagship iHEARTMEDIA Sports KFXN (K-FAN FM 100.3) had its best 6+ book in over a year (6.7-8.2) as it moved from #3 to #1. HUBBARD Hot AC KSTP (KS95) was also up two places – to #2 – (6.5-6.8), while iHEARTMEDIA Country KEEY (K102) regained all of last month’s share loss (5.8-6.5) to move up three slots to #3. iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hits KQQL (KOOL 108) saw its three-book winning streak come to a halt. The station had its lowest score since APRIL as it landed at #4 (8.1-6.3). AUDACY Adult Hits KZJK (104.1 JACK FM) slid three spaces to #5 with its fourth down book in a row (6.9-6.0). MPR N/T KNOW dipped to #6 with its smallest share in over a year (6.2-5.7). Despite dropping 11.6% of its listeners, KQQL was still the cume leader (883,600-781,500). The market was off by 1.7%.

KFXN made quite the impression with the 25-54 crowd. It leapt from #5 to #1 with its best showing in over a year. KZJK ended its two-book winning streak and dropped into a second-place tie with KSTP. They were a little less than a share off the lead. CUMULUS Active Rock KXXR (93X) repeated at #4 with a small increase, while KEEY was up three places to #5 with its first up book since JUNE. KQQL fell from #3 to #7 with its smallest share since APRIL.

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40/M KDWB was in double digits 18-34 for the seventh straight survey. The station also repeated at #1. KSTP returned to double-digit territory to remain at #2. KEEY stood alone at #3 as it regained most of last month’s lost share. Its former partner in that space – KXXR – dipped to #4 with a small increase. MPR AAA KCMP rose to #5 with its highest mark since MARCH. KZJK fell from a tie at #3 to #7 with its lowest total since figgy pudding was all the rage.

In the previous survey, KSTP and KDWB were the 18-49 co-leaders. KSTP was back in double digits to retain the crown, while KDWB dipped to #2, despite posting its best number in over a year. KFXN accomplished the same feat as it rose from #7 to #3. KZJK slipped to #4 with its lowest number since MARCH, while KXXR repeated at #5 as it ended a four-book slide. KQQL fell from #4 to #9 with its least productive outing in over a year.

Thank you for the time and patronage. We hope you enjoy reading this monthly missive as much as we do writing it. The Ratings Experts from RESEARCH DIRECTOR, INC. will be back in 28 days to do this all over again.

