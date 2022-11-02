-
Red Apple Audio Networks Adds Affiliates
by Perry Michael Simon
November 2, 2022 at 12:04 PM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
RED APPLE AUDIO NETWORKS has inked 17 affiliates for its roster of syndicated programming, based at News-Talk WABC-A/NEW YORK. 11 of SAGA COMMUNICATIONS' stations are among the new affiliates.
Picking up "THE OTHER SIDE OF MIDNIGHT" are OHANA MEDIA News-Talk KBYR-A/ANCHORAGE; STONECOM news-Talk WUCT-A-W231DG (NEWSTALK 94.1)/COOKEVILLE, TN; and WCBM MARYLAND News-Talk WCBM-A/BALTIMORE.
Adding the JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO SHOW is JOHN M. GIANNETTINO News-Talk KCPS-A/BURLINGTON, IA.
Picking up the RUDY GIULIANI SHOW is IVOX MEDIA News-Talk KKGX-A-K256CU/PALM SPRINGS, CA.
And adding the LARRY KUDLOW SHOW are SIERRA BROADCASTING News-Talk KSUE-A/SUSANVILLE, CA and 11 SAGA stations, including News-Talk KGMI-A-K243BX/BELLINGHAM, WA and News-Talk WNAX-A/YANKTON, SD.