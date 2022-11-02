Hanson

TROY HANSON has a new three-year with CUMULUS as VP/Programming-Rock Formats, VP/Operations and PD of Alternative WKQX (Q1O1)/CHICAGO.

CUMULUS/CHICAGO VP/Market Manager MARV NYREN said, "TROY brings an incredible amount of experience, work ethic and passion to CUMULUS and specifically to our CHICAGO cluster. I can’t imagine anyone better suited to take us into 2023 and look forward to our continued brand growth with TROY."

"Delighted to continue the work we started over a decade ago when I was invited to join the company," said HNASON. "MARV NYREN is the best of the best and it has been an absolute pleasure working side by side with him and learning more along the way. There is something special about this team in CHICAGO and our incredibly talented group of Programmers across our Rock Platform that gets the creative juices flowing every day. Very humbled & honored to continue."

HANSON joined CUMULUS in 2013 was promoted to VP/Corporate Programming-Rock Formats in 2020 (NET NEWS 5/20/20).

