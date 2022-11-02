December 10th

BAHAKEL COMMUNICATIONS Alternative KRXP (X1039)/COLORADO SPRINGS, CO announces "X1039 XMAS BASH" with almost monday and CULTURE WARS will take place on DECEMBER 10th at THE BLACK SHEEP.

X1039 PD SHAWN LUCERO said, "We're excited to finally announce X1039's XMASH BASH 2022 featuring listener favorites almost monday and CULTURE WARS. Both bands have a strong fan base here in COLORADO SPRINGS so we're confident this will be one for the books!"

Tickets go on sale this FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 4th at 10a (MT). Find more info here.

