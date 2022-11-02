Over $11,500 Raised

EDUCATIONAL COMMUNICATIONS OF COLORADO SPRINGS, INC. Inspirational KTLF/COLORADO SPRINGS listeners raised over $11,500 to help launch a new ONECHILD Hope Center in KENYA, AFRICA (10/27-28). The new Hope Center will soon serve 150-200 children in poverty by providing them food, clean water, educational assistance, medical assistance, and a safe place to thrive.



ONECHILD National Director for Radio and Artist Engagement Faron Dice shared, “The KTLF team was so great to work with, and we are so grateful for the listener response! We know that Hope Centers are making a difference in the communities they serve!”

