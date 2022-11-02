New City, Same Host

The CMT MUSIC AWARDS will be moving from its longtime NASHVILLE home to AUSTIN in 2023. The fan-voted show will air for the second consecutive year on CBS on SUNDAY, APRIL 2nd live from the MOODY CENTER beginning at 8p (ET/PT), with BLACK RIVER ENTERTAINMENT’s KELSEA BALLERINI returning as host for the third consecutive year.

CARRIE UNDERWOOD has been revealed as the show’s first performer. A co-host for BALLERINI has not yet been announced. Her manager, SANDBOX ENTERTAINMENT’s JASON OWEN, will serve as an executive producer for the show.

“The programming team at OAK VIEW GROUP and MOODY CENTER has spent the past two years cultivating this relationship and working to endear CMT, CBS and PARAMOUNT to AUSTIN and our new, world-class arena,” said MOODY CENTER VP/Programming MICHAEL OWENS. “CMT’s commitment to AUSTIN reflects those efforts, and we couldn’t be more grateful and excited to host them next year.”

In addition to airing on CMT, the show will also be available to stream live and on demand on PARAMOUNT+.

