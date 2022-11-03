Q3 Numbers

URBAN ONE, INC. is reporting an 8.9% increase year-over-year in net revenue to $121.4 million for third quarter 2022, with net income down about 69% to $4.2 million (9 cents/basic share). Adjusted EBITDA rose from $42.7 million to $44.3 million. Radio segment advertising revenue rose 4.6% to $45.1 million, but same station revenue, excluding political advertising, fell 1.3%. REACH MEDIA revenue increased 1.3%; political advertising rode the midterm spending wave with a 289% jump to $2.8 million and digital advertising rose 33.9% to $20.1 million.

CEO/Pres. ALFRED C. LIGGINS, III said, "Q3 was another very solid quarter, during which we grew both revenues and Adjusted EBITDA. Following a soft JULY for radio advertising, AUGUST and SEPTEMBER rebounded and we finished the quarter +1.4% on a same station basis, and -1.3% excluding political. Same station radio pacings for Q4 excluding digital are currently +16.0% including political and +0.1% excluding political. Layering in the recent INDIANAPOLIS acquisition should push radio revenues to a double-digit percentage increase for Q4. Political spending has steadily gathered momentum, and we anticipate net political advertising revenues to be between $12-$13 million, of which radio is $9-$10 million, which is significantly ahead of both our budget and the 2018 cycle. Our Cable TV business had another successful broadcast upfront season, and we were able to increase both our CPM's and total dollars committed. Our Digital segment posted growth of approximately 40% in both revenue and Adjusted EBITDA as demand for our audience and digital products remained strong. Our liquidity and leverage profile remained robust, and we continued to opportunistically repurchase our 7.375% bonds in the open market."

