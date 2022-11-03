Jonathan L

JONATHAN L's "LOPSIDED WORLD OF L" has added two new streaming stations to its affiliate roster, BOMBSHELL RADIO/TORONTO on MONDAY evenings at 8p (ET) and HAPPY-FAN RADIO/DELITZSCH (SACHSEN), GERMANY on SATURDAY night at 20:00 (CET).

The syndicated two-hour international show, based in BERLIN, now airs on 10 stations. Find out more here and contact JONATHAN at jonathan@jlradio.com.

