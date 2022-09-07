Presenters Revealed

Presenters for "THE 56TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS” will come from the worlds of HOLLYWOOD, sports and reality TV, in addition to Country music. Revealed this morning (11/3), the presenters list includes actors JESSICA CHASTAIN, SARAH DREW, COLE HAUSER, REX LINN, and MICHAEL SHANNON, LOS ANGELES DODGERS star MOOKIE BETTS, and HGTV “HOMETOWN” and “HOMETOWN TAKEOVER” hosts BEN and ERIN NAPIER.

Also scheduled to present are Country artists BRELAND, JORDAN DAVIS, TYLER HUBBARD, WYNONNA JUDD, LADY A, LITTLE BIG TOWN, PARKER McCOLLUM, REBA McENTIRE, JEANNIE SEELY, and LAINEY WILSON.

The show, hosted by LUKE BRYAN and PEYTON MANNING, will air live from BRIDGESTONE ARENA in NASHVILLE on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9th beginning at 7p (CT) on ABC, and will be available the next day on HULU.

