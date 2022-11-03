Colton

Attorney and former ABC NEWS correspondent, KTLK/MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL morning host/Dir. of News Operations, and "WALL STREET JOURNAL THIS MORNING" guest host ANDREW COLTON will succeed longtime host JIMMY CEFALO as morning host at iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk WIOD-A/MIAMI, starting JANUARY 9th. COLTON has been focusing on his COLTON LEGAL MEDIA WORLDWIDE operation offering media training for attorneys and plaintiffs after stepping away from radio in 2013. CEFALO, the MIAMI DOLPHINS radio broadcaster and former NFL player, will continue as a commentator on the station.

“We are pleased to introduce ANDREW COLTON as the new host of WIOD’s predominant live and local morning drive information program,” said Market Pres. SHARI GONZALEZ, “With ANDREW’s journalism expertise and deep connections to SOUTH FLORIDA, he is a worthy broadcaster to step into this role. JIMMY CEFALO is a true SOUTH FLORIDA broadcasting legend. We thank JIMMY for a wonderful 14 years and are thrilled he will remain a commentator on NEWSRADIO 610, WIOD.”

“JIMMY and ANDREW both share a passion for news, information, commonsense, and our SOUTH FLORIDA lifestyle,” said iHEARTMEDIA News-Talk-Sports Brand Coordinator and FLORIDA Region VP/News and AM Programming GRACE BLAZER. “We are excited and fortunate to have ANDREW COLTON continue WIOD’s spoken-word tradition and digital expansion.”

"SOUTH FLORIDA FIRST NEWS WITH ANDREW COLTON" will include anchors NATHALIE RODRIGUEZ and WILLIAM ALTHOFF, traffic reporter DOUG LINDSAY, and the WEATHER CHANNEL's RAY STAGICH.

