NEW HAMPSHIRE PUBLIC RADIO has promoted three newsroom staffers and has added a new COUCH Fellow to its staff.

Reporter and former COUCH Fellow DANIELA ALLEE has been upped to Sr. News Editor overseeing climate and environmental reporting while continuing to lead the ¿QUÉ HAY DE NUEVO, NEW HAMPSHIRE? news initiative; Investigative Reporter/Editor CASEY MCDERMOTT has been named Sr. News Editor for education and health/equity reporting; and "MORNING EDITION" local producer MARY MCINTYRE has been promoted to Sr. Producer/News Magazines.

The new COUCH Fellow is JEONGYOON HAN, joining NHPR for the one-year fellowship from an internship at NPR's "WEEKEND EDITION"; she previously served as an intern at WAMC News-Talk WAMC/ALBANY, NY.

