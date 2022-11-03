Holiday Changes (Photo: Shutterstock.com)

More stations are making the flip to CHRISTMAS across AMERICA.

In PENNSYLVANIA, FM RADIO LICENSES, LLC Top-40 WNUU/YORK, PA is now “SANTA 92.7.” Also in YORK, CUMULUS AC WARM (WARM 103.3) is asking on their FACEBOOK page “What should be the first song played when WARM 103.3 flips to 100% CHRISTMAS music on WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 9th at 5pm?”

The list is growing each day until CHRISTMAS. You can see our comprehensive list of the latest CHRISTMAS stations sorted by day on our brand-new HOLIDAY NET NEWS page here.

To report a station now airing CHRISTMAS music, click here for NET NEWS and to be added to our ALL ACCESS EXCLUSIVE SPECIAL COVERAGE: STATIONS NOW AIRING ALL CHRISTMAS MUSIC.

« see more Net News