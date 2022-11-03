KCRW Bent By Nature

SANTA MONICA COLLEGE Non-Commercial KCRW/SANTA MONICA-LOS ANGELES has released over 50 newly remastered archival live recordings that originally aired in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

The collection includes on air radio performances from R.E.M., TOM WAITS, NICK CAVE & THE BAD SEEDS, MEAT PUPPETS, HARRY DEAN STANTON, PERE UBU, THE CHURCH, BLUE AEROPLANES, ROBYN HITCHCOCK, SHAWN COLVIN, CONCRETE BLONDE, DANIEL LANOIS, LYLE LOVETT, DWIGHT YOAKAM, SARAH MCLACHLAN, SUZANNE VEGA and others.

KCRW also announced the launch of BENT24, a 24-hour, on-demand streaming service featuring a shuffling playlist of DEIRDRE O’DONOGHUE’S full-length SNAP episodes from 1981 through 1991. KCRW Members have early access beginning NOVEMBER 4th. The general public release is NOVEMBER 14th.

