Mixed Q3

Revenue rose but income dipped for SALEM MEDIA GROUP in third quarter 2022, with total revenue up 1.3% year-over-year to $66.9 million and net income off from $22.1 million to a loss of $11.9 million (81 to -44 cents/share), although 2021's number included $11.2 million in PPP loan forgiveness and $10.6 million in gain from real estate sales and the sale of a financial newsletter, less $2.5 million in various charges; 2022's figure included $11.5 million in one-time charges. Adjusted EBITDA (1) dropped 78.8% to $2.3 million.

For the broadcast segment, net revenue increased 3.1% to $51.1 million, but Station Operating Income (“SOI”) decreased 17.9% to $10 million the digital media division saw revenue fall 4.3% to $10.2 million and operating income dip 21.9% to $1.9 million; and publishing revenue was off 3.7% to $5.5 million and operating income fell from $500,000 to a loss of $1 million.

SALEM is projecting a 3-5% decrease in total revenue for fourth quarter, noting that the REGNERY publishing division had a strong fourth quarter in 2021.

