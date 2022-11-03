Dave Mustaine (Photo: Aija Lehtonen / Shutterstock.com)

GIBSON GIVES -- the charitable arm of the instrument brand -- and GUITARS FOR VETS have announced the third annual ROCK TO REMEMBER, LIVE concert on TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 8th at the GIBSON GARAGE in NASHVILLE, hosted by JARED JAMES NICHOLS and featuring performances from MEGADETH's DAVE MUSTAINE, SCOTT STAPP, KIRK FLETCHER, EMERSON HART, TIGIRLILY GOLD, GOODBYE JUNE, the JOHN BOHLINGER TRIO, as well as U.S. veteran SCOTT HASTINGS and the VETERANS of the NASHVILLE CHAPTER of GUITARS FOR VETS.

These musicians join the two organizations to raise funds to provide music programs for returning U.S. military veterans afflicted with PTSD. GUITARS FOR VETS intends to raise $200,000 through the ROCK TO REMEMBER event. Donate directly to GUITARS FOR VETS by texting G4V to R2R22 or by going to www.guitarsforvets.org and clicking the donate button.

The ROCK TO REMEMBER concert will stream globally on WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7th, NATIONAL PEARL HARBOR REMEMBRANCE DAY via GUITARS FOR VETS, and will be broadcast via STARS AND STRIPES.

